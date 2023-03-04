Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

