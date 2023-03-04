Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,536.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,547.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

