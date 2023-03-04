11,152 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dillard’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dillard’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 116.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $360.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.35.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

