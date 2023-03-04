Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 1,336 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $767.22 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $768.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.