Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 14.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.