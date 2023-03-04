Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 12,514 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $84.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

