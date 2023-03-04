NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.30 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NortonLifeLock

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.