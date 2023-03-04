Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 10,045 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,056.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $274,640.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,008 shares in the company, valued at $24,484,579.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,056.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,896 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.6 %

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of GSHD opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,532.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.