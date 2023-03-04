Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,903 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of CAH opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

