Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $91.28 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

