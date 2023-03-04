Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 915.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

