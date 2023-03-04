Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 331.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,612.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,438 shares of company stock worth $44,322,199. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

