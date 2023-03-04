BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,140 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $953,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

