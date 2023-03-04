Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $923,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $63.28 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

