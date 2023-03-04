BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,245,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.80% of Unilever worth $887,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

