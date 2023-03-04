BlackRock Inc. Sells 353,169 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.57% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $979,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock opened at $263.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.20 and its 200-day moving average is $204.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.