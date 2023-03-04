BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $977,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

