BlackRock Inc. Acquires 358,134 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of PTC worth $913,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,062,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.84 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $2,475,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,345,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,172,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,760 shares of company stock valued at $56,054,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.