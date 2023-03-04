UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,641,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.12% of UGI worth $958,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

