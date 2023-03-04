BlackRock Inc. Sells 77,730,310 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,392,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,730,310 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $916,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.33 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.