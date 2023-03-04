Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.75% of Snap-on worth $936,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $250.10 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

