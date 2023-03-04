Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,014,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.57% of Unum Group worth $892,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $45.41 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

