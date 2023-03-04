BlackRock Inc. Acquires 72,993 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.94% of Sealed Air worth $897,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

