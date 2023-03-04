BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $888,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.