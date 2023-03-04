Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,031,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,398,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after buying an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

