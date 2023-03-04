W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,819,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $892,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

