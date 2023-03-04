BlackRock Inc. Has $906.59 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $906,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.