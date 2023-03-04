Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.