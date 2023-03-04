Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Loews Stock Up 0.5 %

Loews stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

