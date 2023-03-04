Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Loews Stock Up 0.5 %
Loews stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Loews Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.
Institutional Trading of Loews
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Loews
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loews (L)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.