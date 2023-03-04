12,428 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Several research firms have commented on OXM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $120.47 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

