Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVgo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

EVgo Trading Up 6.5 %

EVgo Profile

EVgo stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.