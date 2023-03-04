36,832 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

