Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,234 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Sonos worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 339.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

SONO stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.