Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 18,074 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

Shares of STAA stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,133,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

