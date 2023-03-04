CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

