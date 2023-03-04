CI Investments Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE AMP opened at $344.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

