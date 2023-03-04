CI Investments Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,257,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after buying an additional 361,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,832 shares of company stock worth $10,166,865 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

