Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 128.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 109.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Westlake by 715.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Westlake by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

