CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.67 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.