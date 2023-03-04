Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

