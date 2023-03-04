Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 15.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.