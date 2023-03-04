KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $381.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day moving average is $363.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

