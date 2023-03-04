AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,380,000 after purchasing an additional 801,054 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 170.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

