Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

MO stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

