Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,037 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

