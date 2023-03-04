AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.