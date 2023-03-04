PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

