Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

