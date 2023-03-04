United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 58.30, a current ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -171.08%.

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.