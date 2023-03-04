AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,357 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ASO shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.